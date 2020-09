MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl so far this year are 465% higher than in 2019, but progress against another big Mexican export to the U.S. market — methamphetamines — is slower.

The Defense Department said seizures of meth in Mexico rose by only 32.8% between Jan. 1 and Sept. 16, but busts of meth labs dropped 51% compared to the same period of last year.