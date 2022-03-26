CHINA (WTVO) — Hundreds of people are still searching for a second black box at an impact zone in China where a plane mysteriously crashed five days ago.

Persistent rain has complicated the recovery of the flight data recorder. One hundred and thirty-two people are assumed dead from the crash, and crews are recovering their remains and belongings as well.

The first black box was found heavily damaged on the outside, but the internal unit was mainly intact. Investigators said that it is too early to discuss possible causes of the crash.