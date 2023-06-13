QUITO, Ecuador (WTVO) — A 76 year-old retired nurse pronounced dead is in critical condition after relatives heard knocking on her coffin during her wake.

Bella Montoya was taken to the emergency room last Friday for a suspected stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

Photo: The Associated Press

Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate the unconscious Montoya. When she failed to respond, a doctor on duty declared her dead. A doctor later informed Montoya’s son, Gilberto Barbera, of the news and handed him a death certificate.

Barbera and the rest of Montoya’s family brought her to a funeral home. A wake was held later that day when the unthinkable happened.

“There were about 20 of us there,” Barbera said. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached we could see that she was breathing heavily.”

Montoya was rushed back to the hospital and admitted to intensive care at the Martín Icaza Hospital. Barbera said his mother’s condition remains dire, and that doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis.

A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, Ecuador’s Health Ministry said in a statement. The doctors involved are under investigation.