Dog tests “weak positive” for coronavirus, first known pet amid worldwide outbreak

HONG KONG (NEXSTAR) — The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong on Friday confirmed a dog tested “weak positive” for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to Time.com and other sources, if confirmed, this is the first known case of a pet catching the virus amid a worldwide outbreak.
The department said, “The dog does not have any relevant symptoms.”
The dog belonged to a patient infected with COVID-19. It was tested on February 26, the department said. There will be further tests to confirm if the dog really has been infected, and the dog has been quarantined as a precaution.
“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people,” the department said.
The department recommended that pet owners maintain good hygiene including proper handwashing and any changes to a pet’s health should be reported to a veterinarian.
