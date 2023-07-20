SEOUL, South Korea (WTVO) — American officials are struggling to identify the fate of a 23-year-old Racine native who “willfully and without authorization” fled across the Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday.

An American diplomat said Thursday that the U.S. is “working very hard” to determine the status of U.S. Army Private Travis King, who is detained in North Korea after crossing into the country during a tour of the North and South Korean border.

As of Wednesday, North Korean officials have yet to respond to the Pentagon either, the State Department says.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said officials have “reached out” to North Korean counterparts about the soldier, but added: “My understanding is that those communications have not yet been answered.”

King had previously been jailed for nearly two months in South Korea for assault and was set to fly to Texas this week, where he faced expulsion from the military, according to Time.

King was escorted to an airport near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, but after parting ways with his escort at customs, he didn’t board the plane.

Instead, after getting through security, King somehow left the airport and joined a tour of the Korean border village.

The tour was nearing its end Tuesday afternoon when a witness saw King running “really fast” towards the North Korean side.

King “appears to be the first U.S. Solider to defect to North Korea in more than 50 years,” according to NBC News.

In addition to legal troubles, the solider had also been dealing with family problems that King’s uncle said brought a change to the 23-year-old.

“When my son was on life support, and when my son passed away … Travis started (being) reckless (and) crazy when he knew my son was about to die,” said King’s uncle Carl Gates, according to Reuters.

“I know it was related to what he did,” Gates added.

“Travis has got a lot going on in his mind, and we’re worried about him,” he said. “Now we don’t know where he is, we don’t know what they’re doing to him, and we might not ever see him again.”

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, told WISN-TV that her utmost concern is getting her back to their Racine home.

“I just want my son back. Get my son home. Get my son home and pray that he comes back,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.