MORUYA, New South Wales (WTVO) — A five-week-old baby girl was killed after she was attacked by two rottweilers at a family barbeque, officials said.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, little Mia Jade Riley was asleep next to a table of six to eight adults at her grandfather’s home on Saturday night when, around 10:40 p.m., the dogs, who had been dozing a few feet away, suddenly attacked.

“There were no other kids, the dogs weren’t running around and no one was provoking the dogs or anything. They weren’t agitated or distressed,” a family friend said.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital but doctors were unable to save her.

The dogs have been seized by authorities and are expected to be euthanized.

No charges have been filed in the case, which police say is still under investigation.