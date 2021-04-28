GALLERY: Ginger fat cat takes over iconic artwork

(WTVO)–Svetlana Petrova has turned her cat into the newest sensation of the art world with a little help from Photoshop. From sleeping in “The Starry Night”, to laying in Mona Lisa’s lap–and even sticking tongues out with Einstein–the fat feline is everywhere.

The Russian artist says she originally began to take photos of her pet, Zarathustra, and inserted them into paintings–now she has a team help conduct special photography sessions--and entertain the cat throughout the shoot. Petrova also makes digital paintings that gives Zarathustra a painted look on the canvas.

The cat has even landed public exhibitions in England.

You can find Zarathustra posing with more well-renowned artists’ paintings here.

