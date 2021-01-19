Germany to put repeated COVID quarantine violators in detention centers

BERLIN (WTVO) — Germans who repeatedly break quarantine rules after being exposed to COVID-19 will be he held in detention centers, according to the Telegraph.

The German state of Saxony is reportedly experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, and officials there have approved plans to hold repeat violators in a fenced-off section of a refugee camp, under police guard, the report says.

The state of Brandenburg has similar plans.

Germany’s Welt newspaper claims offenders will be held in a special area of a juvenile detention center.

Officials say the detentions are aimed at people who continue to violate lockdown rules, even after being fined.

A disease protection act, an emergency law passed in March, gives states the powers to hold citizens in the event they break quarantine.

John Hopkins University says Germany has had more than 2 million cases of coronavirus and 47,000 deaths from the disease.