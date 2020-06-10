Ghana invites African-Americans to ‘come home’ to Africa

GHANA (WTVO) — Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is extending an invitations to African-Americans to re-settle in the country if they “feel unwelcome in the USA.”

Minister of of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said, “We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home. Ghana is your home. Africa is your home. We have our arms wide open ready to welcome you home. Please take advantage, come home build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever, you have a choice and Africa is waiting for you.”

At a memorial ceremony on Friday, in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police, Oteng-Gyasi said, “Racism in America continues to be a deadly pandemic, for which for more than 400 years now, our brothers and sisters in the United States of America have yearned for a cure…We gather in solidarity with brothers and sisters to change the status quo. Racism must end. We pray and hope that George Floyd’s death will not be in vain but will bring an end to prejudice and racial discrimination across the world.”

Last year, Ghana opened up the country to receive Africans in the diaspora to visit the country in an initiative called “The Year of the Return,” according to GhanaWeb.

This year, the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative says it will help Africans settle in Ghana and invest in the economy.

