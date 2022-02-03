GoFundMe suspends fundraiser for Canadian trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’

Protesters and supporters against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers cheer as a parade of trucks and vehicles pass through Kakabeka Falls outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (David Jackson/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Canada (WTVO) — GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for a caravan of Canadian truckers “Freedom Convoy,” protesting vaccine mandates, after it raised more than $10 million.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” said a pinned post from GoFundMe at the top of the fundraiser on Wednesday night. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience.”

The convoy of trucks has blocked roads in the Canadian capital of Ottawa in protest of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Two people have been arrested.

According to FOX News, Ottawa’s chief of police said the Canadian Armed Forces may be needed to handle the protesters.