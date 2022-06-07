Police in Surrey, England, released graphic dashcam footage described as showing the moment a drunk driver collided with a motorcyclist near Thursley, leaving the rider with a broken back.

Police said the incident happened on the A3 motorway near Thursley on July 17, 2021.

According to the police report the vehicle was driving at 84mph when the collision occurred. The driver of the motorcycle was left with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be under the influence of alcohol in excess of the legal limit. Police identified the driver as Nuno Ferreira, 45, of Silo Drive in Godalming, and he was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years at Guildford Crown Court on May 26.

Police Constable Chris Nicholson from the Roads Policing Unit said, “This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result of Ferreira’s selfish decision to drink and drive.”

Surrey Police via Storyful