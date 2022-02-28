SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new proposal in Springfield would make Illinois the first state to provide health coverage to uninsured, low-income immigrants.

The bill would expand health coverage to nearly 150,000 people between the ages of 19 and 54 who do not qualify for the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid. The majority of them work and pay federal and state taxes.

Supporters said their lack of coverage costs about $870 million in charity care, driving up the costs for others. They argue that this bill would cost just a third of that.

“No one should ever be faced with question, ‘Will someone be there to care for me?’, because that answer should forever be yes, because everyone deserves care,” said Glo Choi, HANA Center Community Organizer.

“Health care for all is a fight we must continue to take on, that we are not done in this fight until every single person has quality health care provided to them,” added State Senator Omar Aquino of Chicago.

Illinois already provides health care coverage to immigrants 55-years-old and older, regardless of their status.