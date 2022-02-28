SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Masks or face coverings are no longer required in most indoor places in Illinois.

As of 12:01 Monday morning, it is now up to each individual business to decide if masks are needed. The mandate had been in effect since August 30, 2021.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been cut in half in the past few weeks, and the number of ICU beds now available has increased by 24%.

However, residents will still need a face covering while riding public transportation or visiting healthcare facilities and long-term care facilities.