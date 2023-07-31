HONG KONG (WTVO) — A man who has posted photos of himself on tall buildings all over the world is dead after falling from an 86-floor skyscraper in Hong Kong.

According to The Guardian, Remi Lucidi, 30, a Frenchman known on social media as “Remi Enigma“, was found dead on an apartment patio.

He had his French ID and a camera on him, police said.

Authorities said he told security he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor but then took the elevator to the 49th floor, and gained access to the stairwells on the top floor.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said he knocked on the window of a penthouse apartment and asked to be let in, but the maid said she was suspicious and ignored him.

“It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practicing an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help, but accidentally fell to his death,” police said.

Police were later called about a gas leak, at which point they found his body. Authorities said they believe Lucidi broke a gas pipe during his fall.