Internet questions whether 9-year-old bullying victim is a scammer

(WNCN/WTVO) — A mom in Australia posted a video on Facebook, calling on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness after a bullying incident left her 9-year-old son in tears, saying he wants to die.

Yarraka Bayles shared the emotional video on Facebook Tuesday, showing her son Quaden crying after school.

In the video, Bayles says Quaden was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles is heard saying in the background.

The video has since been seen over 22 million times and has been shared more than 356,000 times.

Since then, celebrities all over the world, including fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman, have donated to Quaden’s cause, generating hundreds of thousands in donations, even getting him a trip to Disneyland.

The story which has generated worldwide interest has gotten a lot of people talking, even those who think that the whole thing is made up.

After Twitter user Jasmein Dowe sent a tweet which said “Just so you know… he scammed everybody.. he’s 18.. has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it,” hundreds of users retweeted the accusation with photos of an adult-looking Bayles from his Instagram page.

Dowe’s Twitter account was taken down later Friday.

According to the New York Post, NBC’s “Today” show did a piece about Bayles in June 2016, about how his new dog, Buddy, helped then 5-year-old Bayles stand up to bullies.

The Australian TV show “Living Black” also did a report on Bayles in 2015, featuring video footage of him as a little boy.

Bayles Instagram page features several photos which show him posing in adult-looking manner.

Bayles mother posted several photos of him as an infant to her Facebook page in 2012.

