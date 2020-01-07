US airbase in Iraq hit by Iranian rockets

(AP/ABC/WTVO) — Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Ain Assad air base is located in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Marytr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile program, launched the attack.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense’s office confirmed the attack in a statement.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region. Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available,” the statement continued.

The White House issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

The Associated Press reports Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned US, regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike outside Baghdad airport in Iraq on Friday.

His killing came after tension between U.S. and Iran boiled over, after supporters of an Iran-backed militia attacked the American embassy in Baghdad on December 29th.

Iran’s parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all U.S. forces as “terrorists” after a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian military commander last week.

Under the new bill, Iran calls all U.S. forces and employees of the Pentagon, affiliated organizations, agents and commanders as “terrorists”, according to Channel News Asia.

“Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act,” parliament said.

The bill was an amended version of a law adopted by parliament in April which designated the United States as a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

