BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.
The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.
The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January. Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.
MORE HEADLINES:
- White House Press Secretary delivers briefing
- Sedition charges possible in Capitol riots, Justice official says
- Trump suggests pardoning himself: report
- Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
- Chicago police union boss sympathizes with Trump protesters, rejects comparisons of Capitol riot to BLM
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!