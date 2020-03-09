Ireland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades due to coronavirus

IRELAND (WTVO) — The government of Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to The Irish Times, three new cases of the contagion were discovered Sunday night, bringing the country’s total number of infections to six.

The decision to cancel the parades was made on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times,” said prime minister Leo Varadkar.

“If the worst projections come true – come to be the case – if a vaccine and a treatment is not developed then obviously the situation is going to be not like anything that we’ve experienced in our living memory,” he added.

People affected by coronavirus are expected to receive about $441 in sick pay per week from the government.