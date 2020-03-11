Italy says almost 200 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

ITALY (WTVO) — Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said Wednesday that almost 200 people have died from the coronavirus in 24 hours.

According to NBC News, that represents the highest increase in deaths recorded anywhere in the world since the emergence of the virus in China last year.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government will divert $28.3 billion to help the country’s economy after the entire country was placed on lockdown to halt the spread of the disease.

The government has banned all nonessential travel and public gatherings until April 3rd, shut down schools and canceled sporting events.

On Wednesday, it announced that all stores except pharmacies and food markets will be forced to close.

A total of 897 people have died so far from the virus, the Civil Protection Agency.

