Italy’s coronavirus deaths jump 475 in a day

(WTVO) — Italy’s death toll is approaching 3,000 from COVID-19, as deaths jumped 475 in a single day — the largest overnight increase yet recorded anywhere in the world.

There are now 35,713 cases in the country. Italy is the worst hit country after China, where the virus originated.

According to BBC News, at least 2,629 health care workers in Italy have been infected since the spread began in February.

In Spain, 598 have died, with 13,1716 infected.

Deaths in France rose to 175 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases there at 7,730.

In the UK, 104 people have died.

