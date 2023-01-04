TOKYO, Japan (WTVO) — Japan is offering families money to relocate from its capital city in an effort to revitalize towns across the country, according to CNN Business.

Families headed by single parents will be eligible to receive 1 million yen ($7,700) to move to a less-populated area, starting in April.

Those who relocate can work in that area or work remotely at jobs based in Tokyo, the government said.

“Tokyo has a very high concentration of people, and the government wants to increase the flow of people to the regional areas to revitalize areas with declining populations,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying.

CNN reports that people across Japan have migrated to larger cities in search of jobs, for decades. Approximately 37 million people live in Tokyo, the country’s most populous city.

More than half the country’s other municipalities are expected to be designated as underpopulated, according to a national census.

Younger people migrating to crowded cities is part of the larger problem, according to experts, and the country has long struggled with low birth rates.