Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again

(CNN) — You might remember that killer whale that grieved her dead calf for 17 days. Well, she’s a mother again.
The Whale Research Center says ‘Tahlequah’ gave birth to a new calf last week.
Researchers spotted the two in the Strait of Juan De Fuca, between Washington State and Vancouver Island, over the weekend.
They said the new calf appears healthy and is already a good swimmer.
Tahlequah made headlines in 2018 when she swam about 1,000 miles with the body of her dead calf. The calf had died a few hours after being born, but the mother prevented it from sinking for more than two weeks.
The Whale Research Center says the new calf increases the population of the endangered southern resident orca to 73.
