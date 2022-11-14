MUNICH, Germany (WTVO) — Around the two-minute warning of the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany, 70,000 fans broke into a rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The game was between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena, the first time a regular NFL season game was played in Germany.

The thousands of fans locked arms and swayed together for the singalong, which lasted nearly two minutes.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer called the moment “magic.”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a popular song in Germany, according to The Washington Post, which was performed in 2013 for the annual “Day of German Unity. Songwriter Bill Danoff told the Post he has no idea why the song was so popular, saying “First of all, it’s very singable, but so is ‘Call Me Maybe.’ Maybe ‘Call Me Maybe’ will be the song 40 years from now.”

“Country Roads” was written by Danoff, Taffy Nivert and singer John Denver about West Virginia, and was released in 1971. In 2014, it was adopted as one of the four official state anthems of West Virginia.

The song has a special connection to Munich, which is home to Oktoberfest, and Spotify shows the song was streamed 190,000 times in Germany on the first day of Oktoberfest in 2018.

Munich is also the home of the biggest concentration of American football fans in Europe, according to USA Today.

Tom Brady and the Buccanneers won the game, 21-16.