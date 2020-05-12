Llamas may lead to coronavirus vaccine

(CNN)–Researchers in Belgium have discovered llamas produce a type of antibody that could be vital to fighting the coronavirus in humans.

“Those llama antibodies are binding entities that are much smaller and much more stable,” Dr. Bert Schepens said.

The “eureka moment” happened at a tiny lab in Ghent, Belgium, on January 20 when experts realized that research involving llamas from two years ago could catapult them to a faster cure. The team, under the VIB Center for Medical Biotechnology, has now increased from 2 to 20 staff members.

“We’ve worked really, really long hours, especially in February and March when we were racing to get the antibody,” Nico Callewaert, the Director of VIB Lab, said.

The team is now racing to test their antibodies on mice and hamsters.

While the academic lab is working at a faster speed than normal, experiments still take time. One white flask containing billions of antibodies, which can be used in about 100 animal tests, can take up to 10 days to produce. Researchers refine the antibodies as they go, planning to select the best ones and scale them up for humans.

“You have to do multiple other studies like toxicity, repeat some animal experiments, and then hopefully by the end of the year, everything should be in place to do the first clinical test,” Schepens said.

The biggest beneficiaries could be the elderly because their immune systems are generally weaker. The lab’s antibodies could also aid the effectiveness of vaccines already being tested.

The team cautions about the spread of misconceptions about how antibodies work. At a llama farm in the United Kingdom, owner Bobby Schuck is already getting phone calls about the animal’s potential healing possibilities.

“We have had rather silly people in my opinion who have asked can they come take blood from the llama to drink it,” Schuck said. “But no, we are not going to let people drink their blood.”

As lockdowns begin to ease, Belgium researches say they are afraid they may be running out of time.

“If you look at the daily case numbers globally, it is just flat…it’s just we have about a hundred thousand cases every day across the world for the last month,” Callewaert said. “It’s pretty clear that as soon as we do relax things with international travel, it’s going to come back.”

