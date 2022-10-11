LONDON (WTVO) — Larry, London’s Dowing Street Cat, proved that he is a fierce guardian of his territory.

The feline chased away a fox hiding in the flower beds at the Prime Minister’s house in London. The two faced off in the street when the fox returned. The fox eventually backed down and walked away.

Larry has lived at 10 Downing since 2011. He was intended to be a pet for the kids of former Prime Minister David Cameron, but he showed better skills at being a mouse catcher and has held his position ever since.