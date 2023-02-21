MILTON, Ontario (WTVO) — A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges after he shot and killed one of the men who broke into his home, according to his lawyer.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service, at 5 a.m. on February 19th, a group of suspects “intent on committing a robbery” broke into a house on Gibson Crescent.

Ali Mian, the occupant of the house, opened fire and killed one of the suspects, police said.

Now, he is facing second-degree murder charges, CP24 reported.

His lawyer, Jag Virk, said Mian “shot at an intruder that broke into his home and attacked his mother. He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder.”

Police are still searching for the other three suspects, who fled in a Dodge Charger.

Another man, 20-year-old Romario Clarke, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Virk says his client should not be charged with a crime. “He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home,” Virk said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.