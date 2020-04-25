Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead

FILE – In this Saturday, April 11, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim is in fragile condition after surgery. Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.” Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple news outlets are reporting that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has died.

TMZ was the first to report the news, writing, “North Korea’s Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is on his death bed with no hope for recuperation — according to media outlets in China and Japan.”

Britain’s Express has also reported the news, citing “multiple sources coming out of North Korea and the Far East.”

The New York Post cited a Hong Kong broadcast network and a Japanese magazine in its reporting.

The Post adds that unconfirmed reports, attributed to senior party sources in Beijing, say an operation to insert a stent into Kim’s heart failed “because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.”

The reports all share the same basic information – the 36-year-old dictator reportedly fell ill suddenly and was hospitalized for a heart procedure.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. was “monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery.”

Outlets reporting his death today say their sourcing indicates Kim lapsed into a vegetative state after the surgery went wrong and died either Friday or Saturday.

North Korea has yet to confirm the reports.

