MEXICO CITY (WTVO) — Police in Mexico have arrested “El Chapito,” the 14-year-old boy accused of 8 drug-related contract killings near Mexico City.

According to the federal Public Safety Department, the boy rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in Chimalhuacan on January 22nd.

ABC News reported that the family was holding a birthday party at the time.

Eight were killed, and another five adults and two children were wounded.

Police did not release the boy’s name, but said his nickname, which translates to “Little Chapo,” is a reference to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Authorities said another gang member, known as “El Nono,” was also arrested.

Seven gang members were arrested on drug charges in connection with the attack.