Mexico City replaces Columbus statue with sculpture of Indigenous woman

FILE – This Jan. 4, 2021 file photo released by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology (INAH) shows the statue of a female figure unearthed in Hidalgo Amajac, in nearby Alamo Temapache, Veracruz state, Mexico. A replica of the statue, known as “The Young Woman of Amajac,” was chosen on Oct. 12, 2021 to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus on Mexico City’s most prominent boulevard, Paseo de la Reforma. (Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology photo via AP, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A replica of a mysterious pre-Hispanic sculpture of an Indigenous woman has been chosen to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus on Mexico City’s most prominent boulevard.

The statue was unearthed in January in the Huasteca region, near Mexico’s Gulf coast. It’s known as “The Young Woman of Amajac,” after the village where she was found buried in a field.

But nobody really knows who the stone sculpture was supposed to depict. The replica will be larger than the six-foot (2 meter) original.

City authorities decided the Columbus statue should be moved to a less prominent site, and should be replaced by an Indigenous woman.