TEXCALTITLAN, Mexico (WTVO) — A monkey in a camouflage jacket and a bulletproof vest was found dead alongside his owner after a bloody shootout between drug cartel members and the Mexican National Guard.

According to the Mexico Daily Post, 11 men were killed at the scene after a confrontation between members of the criminal cartel La Familia Michoacana and Mexican officials, which included the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

The spider monkey was found lying on the body of what officials said was his owner, an alleged gang member in his 20s who was found with several bullet wounds in his chest.

Police said 10 additional people were detained, at least one of which was reported to be a minor under 15 years old.

Mexican authorities seized 20 assault rifles, handguns, ammunition, and vehicles in the raid, according to The Sun.

Photos of the “narco monkey” were shared online and a bizarrely emotional tribute was posted to Twitter, calling the animal “El Changuito” and saying: “It wasn’t your turn, friend. Rest in peace.”

Specialists will conduct an autopsy on the monkey to determine if the animal was illegally trafficked.