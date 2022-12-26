(WTVO) — Researchers have revealed that two-thirds of Antartica’s native species are under threat of extinction because of current global heating trajectories.

The study in an international collaboration from 28 institutions in 12 countries, according to The Guardian. Researchers have discovered that emperor penguins are at the greatest risk of extinction.

“Up to 80% of emperor penguin colonies are projected to be quasi-extinct by 2100 [population declines of more than 90%] with business-as-usual increases in greenhouse gas emissions,” it found.

Research found that up to 84% of Antarctic organisms would benefit from the implementation of 10 threat management strategies. However, this would cost about $23 million annually.

“There are multiple threats impacting Antarctic species despite the fact that we think of it as this remote and pristine wilderness,” said the study’s lead author, Dr Jasmine Lee, of the British Antarctic Survey. “The greatest threat is not coming from within.”

Human activity has been increasing in Antarctica, both in research and tourism. Lee said that this increases the risk of introducing exotic species to the continent. Dr. Aleks Terauds of the Australian Antarctic Division, as well as co-author of the study, said research showed that “biodiversity is under considerable pressure in Antarctica.”

“Antarctica is very well protected through the Antarctic treaty and through the protocol [on environmental protection],” Terauds said. “But the uniqueness of the continent, its wilderness values and the incredible biodiversity means that we’re still looking for things that we can do to try and ensure that things are impacted as little as possible.”

The most cost-effective management strategy was found to be minimizing the effects of human activity, such as educate tourist companies about areas they should avoid, according to Terauds. Other strategies include reducing the environmental footprint of transport vessels.

“The emperor penguin relies on ice for breeding,” Lee said. “If it loses its suitable breeding habitat … that can lead to [population] collapses over time.”