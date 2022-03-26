ANTARCTICA (WTVO) — An ice shelf the size of New York City has collapsed in East Antarctica.

Scientists said that it is concerning, because the region where it happened was thought to be only mildly affected by climate change. It is the first time in human history the area has had a shelf collapse.

A warm spell last week saw temperatures in the area soar to 70 degrees above normal.

The shelf had been slowly shrinking since the 1970’s, then the shelf’s ice loss sped up to losing about half of itself every month in 2000.