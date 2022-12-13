WELLINGTON, New Zealand (WTVO) — New Zealand has passed a law that permanently bans the sale of cigarettes to anyone born on or after January 1st, 2009.

The law is part of a plan to phase out tobacco smoking entirely, as the minimum age requirements will continue to go up.

According to ABC News, a person 50 years from now would have to show ID that they were 63 years old in order to buy a pack of cigarettes.

New Zealand health authorities hope smoking will be a thing of the past by then.

“There is no good reason to allow a product to be sold that kills half the people that use it,” Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall said. “And I can tell you that we will end this in the future, as we pass this legislation.”

Verrall told Parliament that the law would save the health system billions in avoided treatments for smoking-related illnesses.

According to ABC News, vaping has already become more popular than smoking in New Zealand.