(WTVO) — Japanese automaker Nissan announced Tuesday that it will sell its Russian business operations to a state-owned entity for 1 euro (97 cents), and will take a loss of $687 million to exit its interest in the country.

Nissan Motor Co. was forced to halt production due to supply chain disruptions following Russia’s mobilization of conscripts for its war in Ukraine.

The deal will turn ownership of Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC to Russian-owned NAMI, with the option for Nissan to buy the business back within 6 years, according to Russia’s industry and trade ministry.

With the move, Nissan becomes the latest major company to leave Russia.

According to CNBC, Mitsubishi Motors Corp is also considering leaving Russia.

Nissan’s exit comes after it announced a new partnership with French automaker Renault to invest in a new electric vehicle venture.

Renault sold its majority stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz in May.