Nursing home resident cries after receiving pillow with picture of his late wife

PRESTON, U.K. (WTVO) — An elderly nursing home resident was moved to tears when a nursing home gave him a pillow with the picture of his late wife on it.

Ken Benbow received the pillow Saturday from Thistelton Lodge care worker Kia Mariah Tobin, 17, according to the New York Post.

“Safe to say, we all shed a tear today,” the retirement home said on a Facebook post.

94-year-old Benbow lost his wife, Ada, in August at the age of 93.

Benbow kept a photo of her near him each night, the Post reported.

The post has been shared more than 300,000 times.

