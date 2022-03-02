(WTVO) — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said that it will gradually ramp up oil production in the coming months.

The coalition said that it is adding about 400,000 more barrels per day next month. OPEC has been gradually increasing production since last July as it recovers from cuts made during the pandemic, but the coalition said that it will not offer any sharper increases beyond that, despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high oil prices.

Oil prices have recently topped $110 per barrel.