(WTVO) — The OPEC oil cartel has agreed to boost production to ease energy costs.

The group of oil producers and exporters, which includes Russia, will raise output by 648,000 barrels a day in July and August.

Recently, it had been adding 432,000 barrels a day every month.

OPEC has been claiming it can’t supply more oil to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia, but higher oil and gas prices have contributed to inflation in the U.S. and Europe.

OPEC made deep cuts in oil production during the COVID-19 pandemic.