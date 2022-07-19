(WTVO) — Extreme weather and temperatures in the triple digits are threatening lives at home and abroad.

Wildfires have broken out in California and Texas, but also overseas in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain. Officials said that there have been over 1,100 heat-related deaths in Spain and Portugal.

A UPS worker collapsed at a customer’s front door in Arizona’s 110 degree heat, and people in Texas are being asked to limit the use of electricity and water.

Experts said that climate change is to blame. The Washington Post reported that President Biden is considering declaring a “National Climate Emergency,” which would allow the administration to speed up its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy.