Pandemic impacts D-Day observance in France

In this photo taken on Friday, June 5, 2020, British expatriate Steven Oldrid holds a poppy wreath as he stands on the site of the original WWII Pegasus Bridge in Benouville, Normandy, France. Due to coronavirus measures many relatives and veterans will not make this years 76th anniversary of D-Day. Oldrid will be bringing it to them virtually as he places wreaths and crosses for families and posts the moments on his facebook page. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BENOUVILLE, FRANCE (Associated Press) — With the coronavirus pandemic preventing people traveling, this year’s D-Day commemoration is a very different event.

For families anguished that they can’t be in Normandy themselves, an Englishman who lives there is laying wreaths on their behalf. Steven Oldrid says it is an honor to do it.

He is also filming ceremonies and wreath-layings for the families. In return he gets their grateful thanks – and a few items of British food in the mail.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.