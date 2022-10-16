A patient played the saxophone as they underwent a complex brain operation lasting more than nine hours in a hospital in Rome, Italy, the hospital said.

A team of 10 professionals from all over the world completely removed the brain tumor of the 35-year-old patient while the patient was awake and without compromising their neurological functions, Paideia International Hospital said.

The team was led by Dr Christian Brogna, an international expert in complex cancer surgery and “awake surgery,” the hospital said.

“The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumor or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain, while preserving the patient’s quality of life,” Brogna said in a press release from the hospital.

Awake surgery makes it possible to map, with extreme precision, the neuronal networks that underlie various brain functions such as playing, speaking, and moving, during the surgery procedure, he explained.

Credit: Paideia Hospital via Storyful