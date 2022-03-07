MANILA, Philippines (WTVO) — A new law in the Philippines would raise the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 years old in a bid to stop child abuse and sexual exploitation.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law which amends the Anti-Rape Act of 1997, according to CNN.

Prior to the new law, the Philippines had the second-lowest age of sexual consent in the world, next to Nigeria, which is 11.

Under the new law, there is no criminal liability if the person is under 16, as long as their sexual partner is not more than 3 years older and the sex act is consensual and non-abusive.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) praised the new law, saying “The passage of this legislation is an essential step towards fulfilling children’s rights to protection from sexual violence, abuse and exploitation, regardless of their sex, orientation and gender identity and expression. Sexual violence results in severe physical, psychological and social harm for children,”