Police name new suspect in 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann

GERMANY (WTVO) — Authorities are investigating a new suspect in the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann, who disappeared 13 years ago while her family was vacationing in Portugal.

According to CNN, the new suspect is a 43-year-old German man who has been previously convicted for sexually abusing children.

The suspect is currently serving a jail sentence for an unrelated matter, according to the German State Prosecutor’s office of Braunschweig.

Police say the suspect lived in Portugal from 1995 to 2007, and resided in a house on the resort from where McCann disappeared.

The girl was staying with her British parents, Gerry and Kate, and her younger siblings. Madeleine disappeared after the parents put the children to bed and went to eat at a restaurant 200 feet away.

