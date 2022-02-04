Police stop church service to make sure parishioners are wearing masks

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 29: A member of the police force inspects cars at a Border Check Point on Indian Ocean Drive, north of Perth on June 29, 2021 in Perth, Australia. Lockdown restrictions have come into effect across the Perth and Peel regions for the next four days, following the confirmation of new community COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. From midnight, residents in the Perth and Peel regions are only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons, including purchasing essential goods, receiving medical care, or caring for the vulnerable. People may leave home to get vaccinated or to exercise within a 5-kilometre radius of their home. Weddings are restricted to five people, funerals to 10 people while gyms, beauty and hair salons, casinos and nightclubs must close. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

PERTH, Australia (WTVO) — Police interrupted a Catholic mass in Australia on Thursday after they received a tip that some parishioners may be violating a COVID-19 mask mandate.

According to Sky News, police interrupted the evening mass at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Mount Hawthorn, Perth.

Masks are currently required to be worn at all public indoor spaces in Perth and the Peel regions.

“Upon attendance, five people were spoken to by police and complied in wearing a mask. One person provided proof of an exemption,” a police spokesperson said.

“It’s pretty troubling really to see the liturgy that you love being stopped by police,” said a parishioner who gave his name as Matthew. “I mean I’ve never seen anything like this and I don’t think many people have, certainly not in this country.”

Matthew went on to say churchgoers were “stunned” by the action, saying a police officer entered the church and ordered the mass be halted because law enforcement had received reports of people not wearing masks.

The parish priest, Father Doug, wrote later on social media, “Heavy fines on the parish priest, our parish, and individuals will be incurred if you are caught without wearing your mask. Please co-operate with this request so as to avoid any complications.”