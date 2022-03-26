POLAND (WTVO) — More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, most of them to Poland.

Two Polish-born citizens in the United Kingdom were devastated by what they were seeing and were desperate to help. They booked an entire hotel in Northern Poland to house the refugees for free.

However, the couple is not stopping there. They saw firsthand how traumatized the refugees are, and they are now providing mental health services at the hotel. The couple said that the real heroes are the people who have donated money to their mission.

A GoFundMe has been set up to for donations.