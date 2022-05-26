WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers on Thursday approved removing a controversial disciplinary body within Poland’s top court that the right-wing government has used to sanction outspoken judges and which has drawn condemnation from the European Union.

Poland’s government expects the vote to end its spat with the EU, paving the way for an agreement that will result in Brussels’ disbursing billions of euros of frozen recovery funds for Poland. The vote in the lower house was 231-208 with 13 abstentions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in parliament before the vote that EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected to sign the agreement in Warsaw on June 2.

The new regulations amend the law on Poland’s Supreme Court to remove its divisive Disciplinary Chamber. The European Court of Justice last year found the chamber to be in violation of the EU’s rule of law principles, urged Poland to remove it and fined Poland 1 million euros per day as long as the body continues.

Critics say the change is only superficial, because the controversial body is to be replaced with a professional responsibility chamber whose members will be chosen by the president.

The new judicial regulations still need approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda, who is their chief author.