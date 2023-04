(WTVO) — Pope Francis presided over “Palm Sunday” services in Vatican City Sunday morning, one day after he was released from a hospital in Rome.

The Pontiff spent three days being treated for bronchitis. The 86-year-old rode into St. Peter’s Square, carrying a braided palm branch, before giving a 15-minute speech about caring for those who feel abandoned.

“Palm Sunday” kicks off the Christian Holy Week, which culminates with Easter next Sunday.