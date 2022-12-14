(WTVO) — Pope Francis called for charity to be in people’s hearts this holiday season.

The message came during his weekly general audience. The pontiff urged people to have a “humble” Christmas this year, in addition to asking followers to consider donating extra money or gifts to those suffering in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago. The Vatican has taken an active role in providing humanitarian aid, organizing clothing and food drive, especially as the winter months roll in.

This was not the first time that Ukrainians have been at the top of Pope Francis’ mind. He has previously advocated for peace talks and the release of war time prisoners.