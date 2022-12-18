(WTVO) — Pope Francis, who is currently struggling with health issues, said that he has had a resignation letter ready to go the moment he became pontiff.

He told a Spanish newspaper that the letter was written in case he needed to step down for medical reasons. The 88-year-old was elected back in 2013.

Pope Francis had bowel surgery last year and is currently hobbled by a bad knee. He needed a wheelchair during a trip to Canada over the summer, and he hinted during that trip that he might retire soon.