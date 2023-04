VATICAN CITY (WTVO) — Pope Francis was back in public view on Saturday to preside over Easter vigil mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.

The 86-year-old pontiff arrived in a wheelchair, which he uses due to knee pain. He did not attend the tradition Good Friday nighttime procession at the Colosseum because of unusually cold weather in Rome.

Pope Francis is recovering from bronchitis after recently being hospitalized for three days.