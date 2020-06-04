Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple filled with explosives

INDIA (WTVO) — A wild elephant was killed after eating a fruit stuffed with firecrackers, stirring public outrage in India.

The elephant was found dead on May 27 in the southern state of Kerala, four days after she was found injured, Fox News reports.

The 15-year-old elephant was reportedly in the valley of Attappadi, and had entered a village to forage for food last month.

“The postmortem report says that there was an explosion in the mouth. We have not caught any of the culprits. We don’t know yet what caused the explosion,” said Ashique Ali, adding that the animal was found to be one-month pregnant, according to CNN.

“(The explosion) fractured the bones and caused a lot of damage to the mouth. The animal could not eat and became weak. And then died,” he said.

The elephant was found injured on May 23rd, but moved away before veterinarians could treat her.

She was found again two days later, standing in the river. “In order to give treatment, it has to be immobilized but we could not use a tranquilizer while it is in the water because then the animal can drown,” Ali said.

The elephant’s death resulted in outrage nationwide, with India’s environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the government would “not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill,” he said on Twitter.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

